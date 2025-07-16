Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate to develop a housing project in Pune with a revenue potential of 800 crore

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate plans to develop a 5-acre housing project in Pune with an estimated revenue potential of ₹800 crore, the company said in a statement. Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate plans to develop a 5-acre housing project in Pune with an estimated revenue potential of ₹ 800 crore, the company said in a statement. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The premium residential development is located within its 1000-acre integrated township, VANAHA, near Bavdhan, Pune. Spread across 5 acres, the upcoming project will offer approximately 10 lakh square feet of saleable area, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹800 crore, it said.

It is part of the integrated township located near major IT hubs like Hinjewadi, Mahalunge-Mann Hi-Tech City Park, and Baner.

Sriram Mahadevan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and MD of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, said, “With VANAHA Verdant, we are not just launching another project but shaping a new way of living in Pune. Its proximity to nature, integrated commercial spaces, and low-density layout reflect what today’s homebuyers value most: balance, access, and long-term value.”

SPRE has till date sold over 2000 apartments worth ₹1800 crore across mid-segment (Yahavi and Springs) and premium developments (Golfland phase 1 and 2) within the township. With a development potential of over 130 million sq ft, SPRE has a presence in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Kolkata.

