Should you buy a house next to an electrical transformer? Experts weigh in

Homebuyers today are scrutinising not just layouts and amenities but also what lies just outside their walls. In this case, a prospective buyer flagged concerns over a house located barely a few feet from an electricity transformer. This raises a larger question: should you buy a home near one, and if so, what should you consider before taking the plunge? Homebuyers are increasingly wary of surroundings, not just amenities. A buyer’s concern over a home near an electricity transformer raises questions about whether such properties are worth buying. (Photo for representational purposes only) (ChatGPT )

“I have found a house. Everything seems perfect, but there is only one house left in the society (3-4 years since the first house was sold). I believe it is because of the transformer next to the house. According to the builder, the distance between the house and the transformer is around 6-7 feet,” the buyer wrote on the social media platform Reddit.

Experts say roadside transformers pose a higher risk if overloaded or exposed to waterlogging, which can lead to short circuits, fires or electrocution. In contrast, transformers within apartment complexes are usually certified, approved, and designed to stricter safety standards. With regular maintenance and inspections, such installations pose minimal risk, they said.



Safety and noise risks worry buyers Several Reddit users responding to the post flagged concerns around safety, noise levels, and the flat’s long-term resale potential. One Redditor warned that distribution transformers in India, particularly oil-filled, pole-mounted units, can pose fire risks if overloaded or poorly maintained. “Transformer blasts and oil leaks are not unheard of in India. At a distance of 6–7 feet, any incident could have a direct impact on the house, with fire spreading rapidly,” the user said, adding that while transformers are commonly placed on streets, such close proximity to a residential boundary is far from ideal.

Noise was another frequently cited issue. Buyers pointed out that transformers emit a constant low-frequency hum, especially during peak load hours, which can be particularly disturbing at night. Some advised the buyer to visit the site at different times of the day to assess whether the sound penetrates the home’s interior, especially if a bedroom wall faces the transformer.

Resale takes a longer time, real estate brokers say Real estate brokers say that apartments located close to external transformers often face both perception and resale challenges, even if they meet regulatory norms. “When a transformer is positioned just outside an apartment or very close to a residential block, it creates a psychological barrier for many buyers. Regardless of safety assurances, people remain wary of risks such as transformer bursts, sparks or fire incidents, especially during heavy rains,” Sunil Singh of Realty Corp said.

According to Singh, such flats typically trade at a discount compared to similar units within the same project. “Apartments facing or abutting transformers are usually priced about 8–10% lower than comparable homes. While buyers do exist, resale timelines are longer. A standard apartment might sell within a month, but units near transformers can take four to five months to find a buyer,” he said.

He noted that while the long-term capital value may not be severely impacted, liquidity is clearly affected. “The price erosion is marginal, but the bigger challenge is ease of resale. Owners need to be prepared for longer holding periods and tougher negotiations when exiting,” Singh said.



Experts warn that unattended roadside transformers can pose serious problems if left unchecked Engineers caution that roadside or pole-mounted transformers pose higher risks than those installed within planned residential projects, particularly when exposed to heavy loads. Lokesh, a testing engineer, said transformers operating close to or beyond their rated capacity are more vulnerable to short-circuiting and fire incidents. “When the electrical load is high and sustained, components heat up, insulation weakens, and the chances of faults increase. If the load is well within the transformer’s designed capacity, the risk is significantly lower,” he said.

“During heavy rains, waterlogging around roadside transformers can cause earthing failures or short circuits if the base gets submerged. This not only damages the equipment but also creates a serious electrocution hazard,” he said.

Common transformers in apartments pose a limited risk, they say Experts say that transformers installed within apartment complexes are generally designed, certified, and approved in accordance with strict electrical and safety norms, making the risk of accidents such as fires or blasts relatively low. Unlike roadside or standalone distribution transformers, these are planned as part of the project’s core infrastructure and are installed by licensed contractors after approvals from the local electricity utility.

According to industry professionals, transformer-related incidents usually occur only in cases of serious neglect, such as operating without sufficient insulating oil or prolonged overloading without routine checks. “Transformer blasts are extremely rare if basic maintenance protocols are followed. With periodic inspections and oil monitoring, there is usually no safety issue at all,” Naphan, an engineer and transformer manufacturer who supplies equipment to developers, said.

He explained that in most apartment projects, the transformer is procured and installed by the builder, after which the power connection is provided. Once the project is handed over, the responsibility for upkeep shifts to the residents’ association. “If the association is active and maintenance is done on schedule, the transformer will function safely. Problems arise only when there is a complete lack of maintenance after handover,” he said.



