Shriram Properties acquires 4-acre land on Sarjapur Road, plans ₹600 crore premium high-rise project in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties Limited (SPL) has acquired a 4-acre land parcel on Sarjapur Main Road in South-East Bengaluru and plans to develop a premium high-rise residential project there. The project will have a saleable area of approximately 5 lakh sq ft, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹550–600 crore. It is expected to be launched in the latter half of 2026.

The site offers connectivity to Sarjapur, Varthur, Whitefield and the Outer Ring Road, and is located near the upcoming Dommasandra Metro Station. The micro-market has emerged as a key residential hub driven by proximity to major IT clusters, expanding infrastructure and a mature social ecosystem, including international schools and healthcare facilities.

“This acquisition marks another important milestone in SPL’s growth strategy, strengthening its robust pipeline and reinforcing its growth momentum in Bengaluru. This addition aligns with the company’s approach of expanding into high-demand micro-markets with strong end-user fundamentals and long- term visibility. Sarjapur continues to witness sustained residential demand, driven by proximity to major IT hubs, improving infrastructure, and a well-developed social ecosystem,” the company said.



Akshay Murali, Vice President – Business Development at Shriram Properties, said South-East Bengaluru, particularly the Sarjapur belt, remains one of the most resilient and high-growth residential markets in the city. “This acquisition reinforces our confidence in the micro-market and our commitment to expanding our portfolio with well-located, scalable projects that cater to evolving homebuyer aspirations. We remain focused on delivering thoughtfully designed, community-centric homes in high-potential urban corridors.”



Previous transactions Earlier, SPL launched a new residential project in south Bengaluru’s Electronic City with a revenue potential of over ₹350 crore. The project, Codename: The One, will feature 340 premium 2 and 3 BHK apartments with a total saleable area of approximately 5 lakh square feet. The project is expected to be developed in three years.

The project will include South Bengaluru’s largest sky terrace, the company said. Strategically located near Bommasandra Metro Station and medical firm Narayana Hrudayalaya, the project is close to major IT and tech hubs, the company said.

To date, the company has expanded its presence to five cities, delivering about 44 projects spanning 24.4 million square feet.