Shriram Properties eyes ₹350-crore revenue from villament project in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties Ltd (SPL) has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 5-acre land parcel on Bannerghatta Road. The company plans to develop a premium villament project on the site, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over ₹350 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

The villaments project is expected to be launched in FY26 and will help strengthen Shriram Properties’ presence in Bengaluru’s mid-premium housing segment. A villament is a hybrid residential concept that combines the luxury, privacy, and spaciousness of a villa with the convenience and amenities of an apartment. It is typically a low-rise apartment within a gated community that offers features like shared amenities (swimming pools, gyms), but with the privacy and design of a villa.

“This project reflects our philosophy that great homes emerge from the harmony of design, comfort, and connection with nature,” said Akshay Murali, vice president, Business Development at Shriram Properties.



“Bannerghatta Road is one of Bengaluru’s most desirable residential locations, and we believe this development will set a new benchmark for premium living in South Bengaluru,” the company said.

To date, the company has delivered 48 projects with a saleable area of 28.3 million square feet, primarily in Bengaluru and Chennai, with recent projects also in Kolkata. SPL has a development pipeline comprising 39 projects with an aggregate development potential of 36 million square feet (msf), including 19 million square feet of ongoing projects, as of September 30, 2025.



Earlier launches in Bengaluru In July, Shriram Properties launched a new residential project in South Bengaluru’s Electronic City, with a revenue potential of over ₹350 crore. Branded “Codename: The One,” the project will comprise around 340 premium two- and three-bedroom apartments, spread across nearly 5 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area. Planned for completion within three years, the development will also feature what the company describes as South Bengaluru’s largest sky terrace.

In October, SPL signed a joint development agreement with a landowner for over 7 acres of land in North Bengaluru with a potential revenue of 600 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. The upcoming development is located near Yelahanka, one of North Bengaluru’s emerging growth corridors, and is scheduled for launch in the next fiscal year.

Shriram Properties has set growth targets, aiming to double its sales to ₹5,000 crore, triple revenues to ₹3,000 crore, and quadruple profits to over ₹250 crore within the next three years, according to Managing Director and CEO M. Murali Gopalakrishnan.