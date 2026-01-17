Signature Global inks ₹380 cr deal with Indo-Italian JV to deploy earthquake-resistant technology in high-rise projects

Gurugram-based listed real estate firm, Signature Global, on January 17 signed a ₹380-crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indo Italian joint venture firm CECO Hirun Pvt Ltd., to implement advanced earthquake resistance technology across its high-rise projects. Gurugram-based company Signature Global has signed a ₹380-crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indo Italian Joint Venture CECO Hirun Pvt Ltd for adoption of advanced earthquake resistance technology in its ongoing and future high-rise projects.

“The technology can reduce vibrations and structural forces by 20–30 per cent. Developers can therefore safely factor in a 25 per cent force reduction, translating into meaningful savings in concrete and steel,” Lalit Aggarwal, co-founder and vice chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd, told reporters at the event in Gurugram.

The amount is expected to cover 80–100 towers, but there is potential to scale this investment to ₹1,000 crore as more high-rise projects are developed. “The company plans to invest around ₹380 crore in this technology that is expected to cover 80–100 towers, but there is potential to scale this investment to ₹1,000 crore as more high-rise projects are developed. This technology will be deployed even in projects launched over the past 18 months,” he told reporters.

High-rise buildings in India’s rapidly growing cities are subject to dynamic forces such as strong winds, temperature variations, and seismic activity, which can affect structural performance and occupant comfort. In seismic-prone regions like Delhi-NCR (Seismic Zone IV), integrating advanced vibration control solutions at the design stage is crucial for long-term safety and stability, the company said in a statement.

Buildings are typically designed under three performance categories: life safety, immediate occupancy and operational continuity. Most buildings in Delhi-NCR are designed for life safety, meaning the structure will not collapse during a seismic event, but may not be immediately usable afterwards. This technology enhances resilience by controlling movement, even during strong seismic activity, he said.

Will adopting HTMD systems significantly increase project costs? The additional cost is about ₹50 per sq ft during construction. However, vibration control is no longer a luxury; it has become a marker of real estate value. While a structure may survive without such systems, tall buildings, especially those above 100 metres, are vulnerable to wind-induced vibrations that can cause long-term structural damage. Once tuned mass dampers (TMDs) are activated, building movement is significantly controlled, Aggarwal told reporters.

These systems are monitored using artificial intelligence tools, have a long fatigue life and require minimal maintenance, he said.

This advanced earthquake-resistance technology, Hysteretic Tuned Mass Dampers (HTMDs), is a specialised system designed to reduce vibrations in high-rise buildings caused by wind and earthquakes. By controlling building movement, it enhances stability and occupant comfort. Unlike conventional systems, HTMDs remain effective even under varying wind and seismic conditions, making them ideal for high-rise structures, it said.

Also Read: Delhi earthquake: How NCR residents can check if high-rise buildings are safe from tremors

By integrating advanced HTMD technology, the company seeks to enhance earthquake resilience by reducing wind sway and seismic impact, while safeguarding critical interior systems such as walls, partitions, and elevators from vibration-related damage.

“Today marks an important milestone for Signature Global as we introduce advanced earthquake-resistance and vibration-control technology across our high-rise projects. As India’s cities grow taller, the responsibility to ensure safety, comfort, and long-term value for residents becomes even more critical. Our collaboration with CECO Hirun Pvt Ltd combines global expertise with deep understanding of local construction practices, enabling technically robust systems that integrate seamlessly into our building designs,” added Aggarwal.

Also Read: Earthquakes, floods, and construction damage: Here’s why home insurance is essential for protecting your property

Agostino Marioni, chairman, CECO Hirun India Pvt. Ltd., said, “This initiative reflects our shared commitment to engineering excellence and innovation, setting new benchmarks for resilient, future-ready infrastructure in India. We are confident that this collaboration will not only enhance building performance but also redefine high-rise living in urban India by prioritizing safety, comfort, and long-term value for residents.”