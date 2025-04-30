Menu Explore
Supreme Court to hear Amrapali Group case in July

PTI |
Apr 30, 2025 10:06 PM IST

The SC will hear the Amrapali Group case in July when a new bench constituted by the Chief Justice of India will hear the matter

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Supreme Court on April 30 listed petitions including those of home buyers in Amrapali Group cases in July when a new bench constituted by the Chief Justice of India will hear the matter.

The Supreme Court on April 30 listed petitions including those of home buyers in Amrapali Group cases in July when a new bench constituted by the Chief Justice of India will hear the matter(HT photo)
The Supreme Court on April 30 listed petitions including those of home buyers in Amrapali Group cases in July when a new bench constituted by the Chief Justice of India will hear the matter(HT photo)

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma said it tried to dispose of the matter as it cannot go on indefinitely.

Justice Trivedi would superannnuate on June 9 during the apex court's summer break.

Advocate M L Lahoty, appearing for home buyers, said there were certain issues, particularly, recovery of money from officials and promoters of the erstwhile management of Amrapali Group, which found a mention in 2019 main verdict in the case, which need adjudication.

He said the issues mentioned in the verdict couldn't be left without being decided.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, also appearing for some home buyers, said there was need for appointing an amicus curiae in the matter for effective assistance to the court.

Justice Trivedi said she had been hearing the matter ever since she assumed office and tried to finish off certain issues but for an effective disposal, parties would have to come forward.

Justice Trivedi said Justice Sharma, who will still be there in the apex court, would take care of the rest of the issues.

The bench took on record the notes submitted by Lahoty, appearing for home buyers, and attorney general R Venkataramani, who was appointed a court receiver by the apex court in 2019 and the NBCC and the status report filed by Greater Noida and Noida authority in the matter.

On March 7, the top court said the cases related to real estate major Amrapali Group couldn't go on indefinitely and asked for a report on compliance of its directions on the matter.

It said the court was looking forward to "windup the proceedings" pending since 2017 as there was "substantial" compliance.

The top court also sought the stand of the homebuyers and the Greater Noida authority on the status report filed by the court receiver who said the National Buildings Construction Corporation had completed around 25,000 flats in the stalled housing project of the realty major.

