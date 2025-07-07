UAE Golden Visa may boost Dubai's rental and mid-tier real estate market; Minimal impact on luxury segment back home

In a policy shift, the United Arab Emirates has introduced a nomination-based Golden Visa for Indian citizens, offering lifetime residency for a fixed, one-time fee of AED 100,000 (approximately ₹23.3 lakh). Unlike earlier pathways that required a minimum investment of AED two million (around ₹4.66 crore) in real estate or substantial business commitments, the new initiative simplifies long-term residency access for eligible Indians, news reports have said. The UAE Golden Visa may attract aspiring Indian investors to Dubai’s mid-segment real estate, but experts say India’s ultra-luxury housing demand will remain unaffected. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Real estate experts view the revised UAE Golden Visa as a welcome evolution that broadens its appeal beyond traditional high-net-worth investors. By offering lifetime residency at a lower entry cost, the move is expected to attract young professionals and mid-level investors from India seeking greater lifestyle flexibility, global mobility, and tax advantages. These investors may be encouraged to invest in mid-segment properties in Dubai, but the ultra-luxurious housing demand is unlikely to be impacted back home.

They say the policy could spur investment in Dubai’s mid-segment real estate market, particularly among professionals who previously found the around ₹5 crore threshold prohibitive.

That said, India’s luxury and trophy properties are likely to remain in strong demand among ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), who are less affected by the new, more professional-friendly visa criteria.

For Indian real estate investors specifically, this change is likely to have a two-fold impact, say real estate experts.

It may lead to a more competitive landscape. Earlier, real estate was one of the main pathways to long-term residency. That exclusivity drove strong demand from Indian investors looking to secure both a stable asset and residency benefits. With the Golden Visa now more accessible, the urgency for investors to “buy their way in” diminishes.

This could temper the speculative fervor in certain real estate segments, especially at the entry-level and mid-tier investment thresholds, said Akash Puri, Director International, India Sotheby's International Realty.

The focus is expected to shift to quality and yield. “On the flip side, Indian investors who are genuinely interested in Dubai’s real estate for its returns, lifestyle, and portfolio diversification will likely continue to invest but with more scrutiny on quality, location, and yield rather than just 'visa-driven' purchases. Luxury and trophy properties will remain attractive to UHNWIs who are not directly impacted by the new professional-friendly criteria,” he told HT.com

Overall, the revision is a sign that the UAE is maturing its residency policy, decoupling real estate from residency to some extent and diversifying its human capital base. Indian investors may need to reposition their strategy: less about residency at any cost, and more about value-driven investments in an increasingly competitive and diversified market. In the long term, this could actually stabilize the real estate market and make it more sustainable, which benefits serious investors anyway, he said.

Morgan Owen, managing director, Middle East & North Africa, ANAROCK Group, said that Dubai’s Golden Visa is attractive for Indians, for whom an investment of ₹23 lakhs without the need for property or business investment can make a difference if they wish to move to Dubai for any reason.

"Certainly, it will boost such sentiment among upper-middle-class and affluent Indians with such a predilection. That said, this segment falls below the UHNI bracket, which is what drives the ultra-luxury housing market in India," he said.

“The core demand for ultra-luxury homes in India is anchored by deep-rooted, India-specific demand patterns, invariably tied to business interests within the country, which are not necessarily interchangeable with or transferable to Dubai. The Golden Visa can definitely encourage outbound migration among HNIs, but we don't see it significantly impacting the domestic demand for ultra-luxury homes, whose fundamentals remain robust,” he added.

The housing markets of Dubai and India have little in common. In fact, someone eyeing a luxury apartment on Worli Sea Face is unlikely to view DLF’s Dahlias as a comparable alternative, let alone a home in Dubai. For the discerning Indian homebuyer, even the promise of a better lifestyle or long-term residency abroad isn’t always compelling enough to shift focus from owning a home in their own city, explains Gulam Zia, senior executive director, Knight Frank India.

Provide a boost to Dubai's rental market

By lowering the Golden Visa fee to around ₹23 lakh, the UAE is actively inviting younger professionals and fresh talent, not just affluent investors. "We expect this demographic shift to translate into stronger rental markets, as many will prefer to rent initially," says Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director, and Head (North and West), residential services and developer initiative, JLL India.

At the same time, Dubai continues to outperform several Indian metro cities on tax efficiency and investment returns. With 7–11 % rental yields, 0 % income and capital gains tax, and faster capital appreciation, the emirate remains a superior value proposition over high-cost markets like Mumbai or Delhi, he said.

How much do you need to buy a mid-segment property in Dubai?

Compared to metro cities in India, Dubai offers significantly higher rental yields, and that too tax-free. Returns are effectively pegged to the US dollar since the UAE dirham is linked to it, says Vijay Chandru Sawlani, Business Head, Sales and Strategy, Property Junction International, a Dubai-based real estate firm.

For mid-segment buyers, Dubai has locations such as Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Arjan, Dubai Land Residential Complex, and Dubai South, where one can purchase a one-bedroom apartment for AED 1 million to AED 1.2 million (approximately ₹2.33 crore to ₹2.8 crore) or a two-bedroom unit for ₹3.5 crore to ₹3.9 crore, he says.

He mentions that a few developers such as Binghatti, Imtiaz, and Danube are offering well-designed, competitively priced projects in these emerging residential hubs.

Golden visa isn’t just about the fee, financial experts warn of high UAE living costs and tax implications

Personal finance experts caution that the Golden Visa isn’t just about the one-time fee; it’s also about the ongoing cost of living in the UAE.

Cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi are nearly four times more expensive than India, making relocation a significant financial commitment. Moreover, the relaxed visa norms apply only to highly skilled individuals, not the general public.

Certified financial planner Suresh Sadagopan advises prospective investors to evaluate the financial viability of purchasing property in Dubai. “One must assess factors such as rental yields in Dubai versus those in India, the tax implications on global income, and the compliance burden associated with global investments,” he said.

He adds that due diligence is key when it comes to evaluating investments, where diversification, returns, taxation, manageability of assets, compliance burden, etc., play a role.