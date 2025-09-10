Urban footprint in 8 cities doubles to 4,308 sq km over 30 years; Pune and Bengaluru lead in built-up area growth

Rapid urbanisation has nearly doubled the urban built-up area across India’s eight major cities over the past three decades, reaching 4,308 sq km, according to a report by Square Yards. Pune recorded the highest rate of expansion at 332%, growing from 86 sq km in 1995 to 373 sq km in 2025. Bengaluru followed with a 186% increase, as its built-up area expanded from 174 sq km to 489 sq km, an increase of 315 sq km. Rapid urbanisation has nearly doubled the urban built-up area across India’s eight major cities over the last 30 years, reaching 4,308 sq km, according to a report by Square Yards (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The analysis covers urban areas of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR (Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad), Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai MMR, and Pune.



Square Yards defined the urban built-up footprint as the total land area within a city or settlement that is physically covered by human-made structures such as buildings. It represents the visible spatial extent of urbanisation, separating developed land from open or natural areas.

Pune recorded the highest rate of urban expansion at 332%, growing from 86 sq. km. in 1995 to 373 sq. km. in 2025 and adding 287 sq. km. of built-up area. This significant growth is attributed to the city's successful transition from a manufacturing base to a global hub for the IT and start-up sectors, the report said.

Bengaluru's built-up area grew by 186%, the second-highest rate among the cities. Its footprint expanded from 174 sq. km. to 489 sq. km., an increase of 315 sq. km. This expansion has been fuelled by sustained growth in the technology sector and strategic infrastructure investments like the Namma Metro, it noted.

Chennai’s built-up foot print touched 467 sq km from 270 sq km, an increase of almost 137%. Ahmedabad's built-up area expanded by 102%, growing from 141 sq. km. in 1995 to 285 sq. km. in 2025, an increase of 144 sq. km. This growth reflects the city's economic diversification from an industrial base to include finance, IT, and automotive sectors, with visionary projects like GIFT City acting as a key driver, the report titled 'Cities in Motion - Tracing 30 Years of Urban Expansion in Key Indian Cities', said.

Delhi NCR added the largest quantum of urban built-up land area Delhi NCR added the largest quantum of urban built-up land area at 400 sq. km., resulting in a 71% increase from 567 sq. km. to a total of 967 sq. km., the largest footprint among the cities. This development reflects its evolution into a polycentric economic region, supported by large-scale infrastructure projects connecting its various industrial, tech, and financial hubs, it said.

Hyderabad's built-up area increased by 95%, growing from 267 sq km to 519 sq km.

Why did MMR see the lowest urban expansion growth? The Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded a 43% expansion, the lowest among the eight cities, growing from 412 sq. km. to 588 sq. km. and adding 176 sq. km, despite being the second most populous region in India. This figure reflects the region's high-density, vertical development model, where growth is managed through upward construction and major infrastructure projects designed to improve connectivity.

“The urban built-up footprint across the top-eight cities has doubled since 1995 to 4,308 sq km in 2025. And while metros continue to dominate, the real excitement is also in Tier 2 and 3 cities, where better infrastructure and capital flows are powering the next wave of growth,” said Tanuj Shori, CEO and founder, Square Yards.

“India is stepping into the biggest urban transformation in its history. Around the world, cities drive more than 80% of GDP, and for India too, the journey to becoming a developed economy runs through its urban centres. By 2050, India will add more than 330 million people to its urban population, the equivalent of absorbing the entire population of the United States into its urban fabric. This unprecedented migration means close to 100 million new homes must be built, alongside massive investments in transit, infrastructure, and services,” he added.

