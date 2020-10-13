e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / 800 teaser: Vijay Sethupathi’s impressive first look as Muttiah Muralitharan revealed. Watch

800 teaser: Vijay Sethupathi’s impressive first look as Muttiah Muralitharan revealed. Watch

800 teaser: Vijay Sethupathi looks Muttiah Muralitharan’s mirror image in his first look picture from the upcoming biopic. The actor will play the Sri Lankan cricket star in the film directed by MS Sripathuy.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vijay Sethupathi as Muttiah Muralitharan.
The makers behind 800 have unveiled actor Vijay Sethupathi’s look as Sri Lankan cricket star Muttiah Muralitharan in an upcoming biopic. From his hair to his smile, Vijay looks an uncanny mirror image of the cricketer.

The teaser shows short glimpses into Muttiah’s life in Sri Lanka. From wanting to play cricket to all the violence he had to face right since his childhood, the film will delve deep into what made him one of the best bowlers in the cricketing world.

 

The film is directed by MS Sripathuy and produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari. The tentative release has not been announced yet. The film will be shot in Sri Lanka, U.K, Australia, and India. The shoot will start at the beginning of 2021 and is set to release at the end of 2021. The film will be made primarily in the Tamil language. However, owing to Muralitharan and Vijay Sethupathi’s popularity, the film will also be dubbed in all South Indian languages, as well as Hindi, Bengali, and Sinhalese. An international version with English subtitles is also being planned.

Speaking on Star Sports’ pre-show Cricket LIVE about how he felt about Vijay Sethupathi playing his role in the biopic 800, Muttiah Muralitharan said, “Once the script was ready, we thought the best fit for this movie is non-other than Vijay Sethupathi. I think he is a very talented actor and he will nail the bowling expressions. I trust Vijay completely as he is one of the greatest actors and I have complete faith that he’ll definitely do wonders for the film.”

Last Thursday, a new poster was unveiled to introduce the project. Rana Daggubati was originally supposed to be part of the film as its co-producer. He had even said in a statement that he’s thrilled to be associated with the project. However, as per the latest reports, Rana is no longer associated with the project.

On being signed for the project, Sethupathi said in a statement: “I am happy to be associated with the Muthiah Muralitharan biopic; he is an iconic sportsman of Tamil origin and someone who’s made his mark across the world. Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me & I’m looking forward to it. I’m delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project & guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali & the producers for the faith bestowed on me.”

Vijay’s last release was Ka Pae Ranasingam which debuted to average review on Zee Plex as a pay-per-view feature.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

