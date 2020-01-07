96 Telugu remake titled Jaanu, see first-look poster

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:46 IST

The Telugu remake of Tamil film 96 has been titled Jaanu, its makers revealed via a poster on Tuesday. Directed by Prem Kumar, the film stars Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. They reprise roles originally played by Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha.

The Telugu remake is titled after Samantha’s character Janaki aka Jaanu. In August last year, the shoot of Jaanu was stalled for a few months after Sharwanand suffered an injury while filming.

Jaanu is a Telugu remake of Tamil hit, 96.

According to a statement released by the makers, Sharwanand was shooting in Thailand when he got injured and was immediately rushed back to Hyderabad where he was admitted to Sunshine hospitals. The statement had further added that the surgery was performed successfully and Sharwanand has been advised bed rest of two months.

96, which had a terrific run in cinemas, revolves around two childhood sweethearts who meet 20 years later in a school reunion and the events that follow. The film was raved for its representation of love and its music by Govind Vasantha, who is most likely to be retained for the remake as well.

96 was remade in Kannada as 99. The Kannada version featured Ganesh and Bhavana in the lead.

Not long ago, rumours emerged that the Telugu version won’t feature the school portion and will instead have a segment featuring college. However, director Prem Kumar had quashed these reports and clarified that no changes will be made in the remake.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan’s holiday with sons, parents Rakesh and Pinkie is all about being a ‘modern family’. See pics

He had told The Hindu Tamil: “There are rumors that the Telugu remake will be about their love story from college days. These reports are not true. The beauty and life of the script is in its school days love. We are not making any changes in the core plot of the script, but a few small changes have been made keeping in mind the local sensibilities. Even as Dil Raju sir bought the remake rights, we decided to just replicate the same theme with very minor changes.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more