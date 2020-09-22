e-paper
Actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar dies after testing positive for Covid-19, Renuka Shahane pays tributes

Marathi actor Ashalata Wabgaonklar, who has also worked in popular Hindi films including Shaukeena and Namak Halal, died Tuesday morning days after having tested positive for Covid-19. Renuka Shahane, Ashok Saraf pay their tributes to the late actor.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 22, 2020 12:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Ashalata Wabgaonkar dies after testing positive for Covid-19.
Veteran Marathi actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar died on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Satara, Maharashtra, days after having tested positive for Covid-19. The 79-year-old actor had gone to Satara to shoot for her Marathi serial Aai Kalubai where she had been tested for coronavirus.

As per a press statement, her last rites will be performed at Satara. She is survived by her son. A PTI report quoted a senior doctor from the hospital as saying, “Her condition worsened on Monday evening and she was put on ventilator support. She breathed her last today morning.”

Responding to the news, actor Renuka Shahane tweeted in Marathi, “I am deeply saddened today. Covid has claimed the life of a very beautiful soul. She was an extremely caring, loving, sensitive and brilliant actress. She always used to bless me like her child. May her soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences.”

 

Expressing his grief, Ashok told Times of India, “ We made out debut together in Marathi entertainment industry. She played a lead role and was also honoured with the best actress award in Maharashtra State Competition for her debut. We both took training under Fimmaker Gopinath Savkar. Savkar was our guru and Ashalata is like my god sister. So, I have lost my godsister today.”

BJP leader Narendra Saiwankar also wrote on Twitter, “Dangerius virus #Covid_19 has another toll. Deeply saddened by the demise of Goan artist #AshalataWabgaonkar. A huge loss to Marathi theater,cinema & Hindi Cinema as well. We all grew up watching her movies. May her soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti Folded hands #Ashalatawabgaonkar.”

 

Ashalata acted in several Marathi and Hindi films, as well as theatre. Basu Chatterjee introduced her to Hindi films with Apne Paraye. She also featured in films such as Ankush, Ahista Ahista, Woh Saat Din, Shaukeen, Namak Halaal and Yaadon Ki Kasam, among a few others. She was also known for her work in Marathi cinema and in theatre.

