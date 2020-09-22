Actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar dies after testing positive for Covid-19, Renuka Shahane pays tributes

regional-movies

Veteran Marathi actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar died on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Satara, Maharashtra, days after having tested positive for Covid-19. The 79-year-old actor had gone to Satara to shoot for her Marathi serial Aai Kalubai where she had been tested for coronavirus.

As per a press statement, her last rites will be performed at Satara. She is survived by her son. A PTI report quoted a senior doctor from the hospital as saying, “Her condition worsened on Monday evening and she was put on ventilator support. She breathed her last today morning.”

Responding to the news, actor Renuka Shahane tweeted in Marathi, “I am deeply saddened today. Covid has claimed the life of a very beautiful soul. She was an extremely caring, loving, sensitive and brilliant actress. She always used to bless me like her child. May her soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences.”

आज फार हतबल झाल्ये. कोविडनी एक अत्यंत सुंदर जिवाचा बळी घेतला. आशालता ताईं अनंतात विलीन झाल्या. अत्यंत मायाळू, प्रेमळ, संवेदनशील, उत्तम कलाकार. मला नेहमीच "बाळा" म्हणत आशीर्वाद देणाऱ्या आशालता ताईच्या आत्म्याला शांती लाभो. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 22, 2020

Expressing his grief, Ashok told Times of India, “ We made out debut together in Marathi entertainment industry. She played a lead role and was also honoured with the best actress award in Maharashtra State Competition for her debut. We both took training under Fimmaker Gopinath Savkar. Savkar was our guru and Ashalata is like my god sister. So, I have lost my godsister today.”

BJP leader Narendra Saiwankar also wrote on Twitter, “Dangerius virus #Covid_19 has another toll. Deeply saddened by the demise of Goan artist #AshalataWabgaonkar. A huge loss to Marathi theater,cinema & Hindi Cinema as well. We all grew up watching her movies. May her soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti Folded hands #Ashalatawabgaonkar.”

Deeply saddened by the demise of Goan artist #AshalataWabgaonkar. A huge loss to Marathi theater,cinema & Hindi Cinema as well. We all grew up watching her movies. May her soul attain Sadgati.

Om Shanti 🙏#Ashalatawabgaonkar pic.twitter.com/M5HvN3TROl — Narendra Sawaikar नरेंद्र सावईकर (@NSawaikar) September 22, 2020

Ashalata acted in several Marathi and Hindi films, as well as theatre. Basu Chatterjee introduced her to Hindi films with Apne Paraye. She also featured in films such as Ankush, Ahista Ahista, Woh Saat Din, Shaukeen, Namak Halaal and Yaadon Ki Kasam, among a few others. She was also known for her work in Marathi cinema and in theatre.

