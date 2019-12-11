e-paper
Actor Shane Nigam apologises for controversial Facebook post in which called producers ‘madcaps’

Shane Nigam has tendered an apology for his controversial statement on a social media platform where he termed film producers as "mad caps".

Shane Nigam is known for films such as Kumbalangi Nights and Ishq.
Malayalam actor Shane Nigam (23) has tendered an apology for his controversial statement on a social media platform where he termed film producers as "mad caps". Nigam took to Facebook to say that he made the statement on Monday and that it was a casual one.

"If my statement has hurt anyone, I tender an apology for that. In the past when I came under severe attack, I forgave those who did that and just like that, I am sure I would be forgiven too. I believe that patience is the biggest virtue. I expect and believe that my God and the organisation I trust will be with me always. Let us all travel through the path of patience," wrote the young actor.

 

The issue between Nigam and the producers of his upcoming film, Veyil, first flared up on November 28 when he cut his hair midway through the shoot of the film, reportedly in retaliation over a dispute. The matter was taken to the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA), after which it was decided that Nigam shouldn’t cut his hair until shooting was completed for Veyil.

They later decided that unless Nigam reimburses the production cost of about Rs 7 crore for the two films, the ban on him will not be revoked.

Though Nigam is not a member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), his late father and veteran actor Kalabhavan Abi was close to all the senior members of AMMA and hence they were keen to resolve the issue.

Even the State Minister of Cinema, AK Balan, on more than one occasion batted for Nigam and wished and hoped that ego should not be allowed to inflame the situation, and given Nigam’s age, it would be best if the issue were resolved. The actor was recently seen in popular Malayalam movies such as Kumbalangi Nights and Ishq.

