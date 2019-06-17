Adithya Varma teaser: Dhruv Vikram starrer is a frame-to-frame recreation of Arjun Reddy

The teaser of Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy starring Dhruv Vikram was unveiled on Sunday. It assures to be a frame-to-frame recreation of the original.

The teaser introduces us to Dr Adithya Varma – played by Dhruv – who is the topper of college, topper of the university and topper of the board. According to his professor, he has passed out of college with impeccable track record. However, there’s one issue. Adithya is a zero when it comes to anger management. This dialogue is followed by fleeting shots of Adithya’s uncontrollable anger. The remake also features the popular scene from the original where the hero swears and goes and knocks the living daylights out of someone who messes with his girl.

Banita Sandhu, who rose to fame with October, makers her Tamil debut via Adithya Varma. She plays the leading lady while Priya Anand will be seen in a cameo. The film also marks the acting debut of Tamil star Vikram’s son Dhruv and has been directed by debutant Girisayya.

The remake had been originally directed by Bala, who chose to opt out in February after the makers alleged that they were not happy with his version of the film.

In a statement, Bala had revealed that it was his decision to leave the project and denied the allegations made by the producers. “I am forced to release this explanation, due to the false statement from the producer of Varmaa. In order to safeguard creative freedom, it was my own decision to relieve myself from the project. Considering Dhruv Vikram’s future, I would like to end this here.” Adithya Varma, which has music by Radhan, has been produced by E4 Entertainment.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 16:25 IST