Aditi Rao Hydari may team up with Varun Tej next

After winning over audiences and critics alike with his latest outing Tholiprema, a moving story of first love and separation, actor Varun Tej will next collaborate with Sankalp Reddy, director of the critically-acclaimed submarine-based war film Ghazi. Their new film will be a space drama which will feature Varun in the role of an astronaut. The latest update is that actress Aditi Rao Hydari, last seen on screen in Padmaavat, is in talks for the project and she’s expected to be signed soon. Having recently joined her maiden Telugu film Sammohanam, this will be her second outing in the language.

The project is expected to go on the floors from April and the makers are planning for year-end release. According to producer Y. Rajeev Reddy, the team along with Varun and Sankalp will head to Kazakhstan for month-long training in zero gravity conditions very soon. Originally planned to be shot in the US, the film will now be shot in Georgia where special sets and rigs will be built. The team will rope in stuntmen from Hollywood to shoot the action sequences. Before the team leaves to Kazakhstan for training, the rest of the cast and crew will be finalised. Apparently, it’s said to be a story of four astronauts on a mission and Sankalp is busy scouting actors for other key roles in the film.

National award-winning director Krish, who is currently helming Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika, will be co-producing the film with Rajeev and his partner. Gnana Sekhar, who worked on Balakrishna’s Gauthamiputra Satakarni, has been roped in to crank the camera.

