After fiery political speech, Rajinikanth makes Facebook and Instagram debut

After setting social media on fire with his maiden political speech at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai recently, superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday made his debut on Facebook and Instagram. In what could be considered a move to attract youngsters, the 67-year-old has finally jumped on the social media bandwagon without much fuss. In his first post on Instagram, he wrote in Tamil “Greetings. Tell them I’ve come” and shared a still from Kabali.

Vannakam! Vandhuten nu sollu! A post shared by Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) on Mar 2, 2018 at 5:51am PST

It has to be seen how active will be the superstar be on social media, given he rarely posts on Twitter unlike his contemporary and rival actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, who uses the medium to make himself heard and react to burning issues. With both the stars set for a political battle, it’ll be really interesting to know how they will handle this new responsibility.

On the career front, Rajinikanth currently awaits the release of political drama Kaala, in which he will be seen as slum lord turned gangster. Kaala, directed by Pa Ranjith, is slated for release worldwide on April 27. Rajinikanth also awaits the release of Shankar’s magnum opus 2.0, which is slated to release later this year. Last week, the teaser of 2.0 got leaked after it was played at the birthday party of Lyca Productions chief much to the surprise of the team. Thalaivar is expected to commence work on his next project with Karthik Subbaraj from May or June this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more