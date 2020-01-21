e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Ajay Devgn starts shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, see pics

Ajay Devgn has joined the team of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, tentatively titled RRR. See pictures from the film’s sets after Ajay walked in.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 21, 2020 14:21 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Ajay Devgn with SS Rajamouli on the sets of RRR. 
Ajay Devgn with SS Rajamouli on the sets of RRR.
         

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday joined the sets of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Telugu magnum opus RRR, its makers revealed. The film’s official Twitter handle shared the news and shared pictures from the sets.

This project will mark Devgn’s south debut and he’s rumoured to be playing one of the pivotal characters of the movie. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. In the film, it is rumoured that NTR and Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli greet each other.
Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli greet each other.

In a press meet in March, Rajamouli said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. “This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said.

Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. Alia will be paired with Ram Charan while a foreign actor, possibly Olivia Morris, will be paired with NTR. RRR will release worldwide on Dusshera 2020 in 10 Indian languages. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is going to be produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

The producer has already made it clear that the film will be made with high standards that will elevate the stature of Telugu cinema even further after Baahubali.

