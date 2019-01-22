Ajith dismisses rumours of joining politics, says acting his only profession

Actor Ajith has issued a statement dismissing rumours that he is eyeing a career in politics. Ajith has clearly stated that the reason why he disbanded his fan clubs was to make sure that politics didn’t enter the mix.

The actor said, “By now each of you already know that neither have I individually or through any of my movies, given any linkage or association with politics, political party or their leaders. This is so, I have a clear understanding that acting is my only profession.”

He added, “In fact, a few years back, I had disbanded all of my fan clubs for this very reason. This was done so only to ensure that neither me nor my fan clubs are coloured politically at any point of time. Despite this clear decision of mine, there are certain news updates linking me and my fans with some political organisations. Such baseless news during the current time period leading up to elections, would send out wrong signals that I have political aspirations.”

Ajith also clearly said that he has no inspirations or aspiration to join politics directly or indirectly. “The only and best association I have with politics, is to queue up to cast my vote as a citizen of India.”

See full statement here:

On the work front, actor Ajith’s Viswasam is currently running successfully at the box office. The actor has next signed up to work on two projects produced by Boney Kapoor and both are directed by H Vinoth. The first film is a remake of hit Bollywood movie Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 14:00 IST