Amitabh Bachchan shares his ‘nirvan’ look from Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy sets. See pics

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently in Hyderabad to shoot for his cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has shared new pictures from the sets of the film. Amitabh has a long beard and flowy, white hair in the pictures. He is dressed in red and has paired the look with a red vermillion mark on his forehead. Amitabh is a calm, serene, learned and spiritual old man in the pictures. Sharing the images, Big B wrote on Facebook, :FB 1958: Nirvan! Ek ahwan, Himalaya ke aanchal mein.”

Amitabh plays an old man in the film and details on his role are awaited. Chiranjeevi plays freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Andhra Pradesh, who took on the British in the film. The period drama, which will retell the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter, will see Chiranjeevi sport a thick beard and twirled moustache.

Sharing some more pics, the actor wrote on his blog, "...in the silence of time .. there comes a time when what needs to be heard remains silent .. it is the indicator that the path be right and honest .. no resentments , no declarations of pious manifestations, no agenda to fulfil, no impressions to deliver .. just .. OUT .. out of the firmament .. out of the self .. out of any compulsion .. out .”

“The value of images that scream to the outside world is ever an excitement and a deliverance of the Almighty .. it need not have been there .. but it is .. flourishing and in safe hands,” he added.

