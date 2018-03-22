Anirudh Ravichander not playing a cameo in Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila

Nayanthara, who was last seen on screen playing a no-nonsense district collector in Tamil drama Aramm, is ready with her next outing Kolamavu Kokila. Directed by debutant Nelson Dilip Kumar, the film is gearing up for release soon. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film, bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Over the last couple of days, rumours started making the rounds that Anirudh plays a cameo in the film. However, director Nelson has rubbished the reports and clarified that the young composer only worked on the film’s music.

“These are baseless reports. Anirudh has not played a cameo in the film,” Nelson told Hindustan Times, heaping praise on the film’s music and background score. “As soon as Anirudh heard the story, he was excited to commence work. He’s taken very special care and worked on the film because he really liked the story.”

The film is rumoured to be inspired from the popular American show Breaking Bad. Apparently, Kolamavu is the colloquial word used in the film for cocaine. It’s also evident from the title poster of the film that the story does deal about drugs. Clarifying these reports, Nelson said his film is his own work of fiction. “It’s a story about an ordinary girl in the most unexpected situation and how she fights her way out of it. We can’t make anything close to Breaking Bad because it’s really wild and we’re not prepared for such things.”

The film also stars Saranya Ponvannan and Yogi Babu in important roles. It will be one of the many female-centric films Nayanthara has worked in.

