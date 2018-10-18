Antariksham 9000 KMPH teaser: Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari are off for a mission in space

The first teaser for Varun Tej’s upcoming space adventure movie, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, is out and and has received a million views already. Varun plays the role of an astronaut in the film and he is on an important mission. On board with him is the leading lady of the film, Aditi Rao Hydari and two other scientists. While the details of the mission are not revealed in the teaser, what we do learn is that it is important enough for the scientists to choose the mission over their lives.

Judging by the trailer, the visuals of the film look impressive. Varun Tej’s character steps out of his spaceship and in the background we hear an accented English voice say, “You have failed.” As Varun heads towards a satellite and begins to unscrew and remove parts from it, he looks anxious and his teammates are all worried. And then, something happens that leaves his team stunned. The warning alarms blare in the background and what follows is a quick montage of scenes from the film.

The film directed by Sankalp Reddy—who also worked on Rana Daggubati’s Ghazi—and is produced by Rajeev Reddy Yeduguru, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi (Krish) and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi. Prashanth R. Vihari has composed the music for the film. It also stars Lavanya Tripathi, Satya Dev, Raja, Srinivas Avasarala and Rahman.

A first-of-its-kind space film in Telugu, Antariksham 9000 KMPH is reportedly slated to release on December 21.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 17:51 IST