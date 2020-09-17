e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdam may skip theatres and head for OTT release

Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdam may skip theatres and head for OTT release

Nishabdam producer Kona Venkat recently conducted a poll in which he asked people if they are ready to watch the film on OTT. It stars Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in key roles.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 17, 2020 16:51 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Shetty plays Sakshi in Nishabdam.
Anushka Shetty plays Sakshi in Nishabdam.
         

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan-starrer Nishabdam may skip theatrical release and take the digital route. Producer Kona Venkat has dropped hints after he recently ran a poll in which he asked people their opinion about watching the film on an OTT platform.

Kona Venkat wrote, “R u ready for NISHABDAM on OTT? (sic).” Over 70 percent of the people voted for watching the film on an OTT platform. Rumour has it that Nishabdam will premiere on Amazon Prime soon. An official announcement can be expected to be made this week.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film also stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in crucial roles.

The first look poster of Anushka Shetty’s character from Nishabdam was unveiled in September last year. The poster introduces Anushka as Sakshi, a mute artist who expresses through her art. In the poster, Anushka is seen gazing at something and painting it on the drawing board in front of her. Anushka plays a deaf and mute character while Madhavan plays her husband in the film which revolves around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to find the killer.

Also read: ‘This is the rape of my dreams, my spirit, my self-esteem’: Kangana Ranaut attacks Maharashtra govt on office demolition

The entire film has been shot in Seattle, USA. Originally shot in Tamil and Telugu, the makers also plan to release Nishabdam in English, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film has been titled Silence in English and Hindi.

Last seen on screen in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Nishabdam will be Anushka’s major release since Bhaagamathie, which is all set to be remade in Hindi with Bhumi Pednekar as Durgavati.

Anushka will soon join hands with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for a yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Rumoured to be a sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, the film might also star R Madhavan in a crucial role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Brief leaders on additional points of India-China conflict: Naidu to Rajnath
Brief leaders on additional points of India-China conflict: Naidu to Rajnath
‘Woman hit with iron rod, gagged using polythene bag by 2 minor sons’: Cops
‘Woman hit with iron rod, gagged using polythene bag by 2 minor sons’: Cops
Opposition leaders, police injured in protests demanding Jaleel’s resignation
Opposition leaders, police injured in protests demanding Jaleel’s resignation
SSR death case: Forensic team to submit final opinion to CBI next week
SSR death case: Forensic team to submit final opinion to CBI next week
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In