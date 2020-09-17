Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdam may skip theatres and head for OTT release

regional-movies

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan-starrer Nishabdam may skip theatrical release and take the digital route. Producer Kona Venkat has dropped hints after he recently ran a poll in which he asked people their opinion about watching the film on an OTT platform.

Kona Venkat wrote, “R u ready for NISHABDAM on OTT? (sic).” Over 70 percent of the people voted for watching the film on an OTT platform. Rumour has it that Nishabdam will premiere on Amazon Prime soon. An official announcement can be expected to be made this week.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film also stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in crucial roles.

The first look poster of Anushka Shetty’s character from Nishabdam was unveiled in September last year. The poster introduces Anushka as Sakshi, a mute artist who expresses through her art. In the poster, Anushka is seen gazing at something and painting it on the drawing board in front of her. Anushka plays a deaf and mute character while Madhavan plays her husband in the film which revolves around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to find the killer.

The entire film has been shot in Seattle, USA. Originally shot in Tamil and Telugu, the makers also plan to release Nishabdam in English, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film has been titled Silence in English and Hindi.

Last seen on screen in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Nishabdam will be Anushka’s major release since Bhaagamathie, which is all set to be remade in Hindi with Bhumi Pednekar as Durgavati.

Anushka will soon join hands with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for a yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Rumoured to be a sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, the film might also star R Madhavan in a crucial role.

