AR Rahman may compose music for Mysskin’s next

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is most likely to join hands with filmmaker Mysskin for the first time. We had recently reported that Mysskin, last seen playing a hot-headed gangster in Tamil dark comedy Savarakathi, teams up with actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj for his next directorial. It has already been confirmed that the yet-untitled project will go on the floors from May and lensman PC Sreeram will crank the camera.

“Mysskin has planned to make this film on a lavish scale. It could be his biggest project yet. Therefore, he’s roping in the best in the business. After signing cameraman PC Sreeram, he is now in talks with Rahman for music. Nothing has been official yet and the discussions are currently in a very nascent stage,” a source from the film’s unit told Hindustan Times.

To be bankrolled by Ravindran Chandrasekhar, the film is rumoured to star Nithya Menen and Sai Pallavi in the titular roles. On signing the project, Shanthanu had said: “This is like my first film and I have no words to explain my happiness. People used to say that I have made so many mistakes in my past. But I learned so much. This film will be a re-birth for me. I am going to surrender to sir.” Apparently, it all started when Shanthanu met Mysskin recently at an audio launch. Mysskin’s last directorial was Thupparivaalan, which featured Vishal and Prasanna in the lead roles. He even confirmed that a sequel is in the offing.

Follow @htshowbiz for more