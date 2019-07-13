AR Rahman to compose music for Vikram next film

AR Rahman has been roped in to compose music for actor Vikram’s next Tamil film, which is currently titled Vikram 58. The makers welcomed Rahman on board the project with a special poster of the film, to be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

The first look poster of the film was unveiled in May. It was a mash up of Vikram’s multiple avatars in the film. According to reports, Vikram plays a photographer in the film.

The project, scheduled to go on the floors in August, is being produced by Seven Scene Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios. The makers plan to release the film in April, 2020.

“This film will be a Pan-Indian project catering to the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audience. It will be produced on a massive scale in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The cast and technicians will have big names from several industries collaborating for this film,” read a statement from the makers.

Gnanamuthu, who made his directorial debut with Tamil horror-thriller Demonte Colony a few years ago, rose to fame with Tamil thriller Imaikka Nodigal last year. The film featured Anurag Kashyap as the antagonist.

Talking about his new project, he told Times of India in an interview, “The only thing I can divulge right now is that Vikram’s role will be a challenging one. Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those.”

