Aramm director Gopi Nainar to team up with GV Prakash Kumar

After making a hard-hitting directorial debut with Nayanthara’s social drama Aramm, writer-director Gopi Nainar is set to join hands with actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the project is titled Karuppar Nagaram and it is slated to go on the floors from second half of this year. Not long ago, Nainar announced he is set to team up with Siddharth for a yet-untitled project and everything was almost confirmed. However, there’s been no development on that project front since it was announced.

Despite rumours that Nainar is going ahead with the same project by replacing Siddharth with Prakash, some reports suggest this is an entirely different project. Basking in the overall great response for his work in Bala’s Naachiyaar, Prakash is currently shooting for Sarvam Thala Mayam with filmmaker Rajiv Menon. The film, which has music by AR Rahman, is being shot across the length and breadth of the country. After being predominantly shot in Bangladesh, Rajasthan and Srinagar, the team will soon head down to south to can some important scenes.

With not a single release in 2017, Prakash has a very busy line up this year. He currently has projects such as Adangathey, 4G, Semma, Kuppathu Raja and Ayngaran, apart from the Tamil remakes of Telugu films 100% Love and Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada in his kitty. On the music front, his next project will be Suriya - Sudha Kongara project.

