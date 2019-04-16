Arjun Reddy Tamil remake: Makers reveal they have finished 65% shoot for Adithya Varma

The makers of Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, have revealed that 65% of shoot of the new version of the film has been completed. The team is currently shooting a song in Portugal.

The film marks the acting debut of Dhruv Vikram, son of actor Vikram. On Tuesday, lensman Ravi K Chandran took to Twitter to share an update from the sets of the film.

“Adithya Varma. 65% of the film is over in record time. Thanks to the director, cast, crew and our incredible producer Mukesh Mehta,” Chandran tweeted and shared a picture. In February, the makers scrapped the old version of the remake, which was directed by Bala. Due to various creative and other differences, the makers decided to not release Bala’s version of the film.

In a statement, Bala had revealed that it was his decision to leave the project and denied allegations made by the producers. “I am forced to release this explanation, due to the false statement from the producer of Varmaa. In order to safeguard creative freedom, it was my own decision to relieve myself from the project. Considering Dhruv Vikram’s future, I would like to end this here,” he said.

Adithya Varma is being directed by Girisayya, former associate of Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga. The new version of the film will also feature Banita Sandhu, who will be essaying the leading lady. Priya Anand will be seen in a crucial role. This project will mark Banita’s Tamil debut. Radhan has been roped in to compose music.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 20:41 IST