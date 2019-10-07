Asuran box office collection: Dhanush starrer mints Rs 16 crore in Tamil Nadu in opening weekend

regional-movies

Actor Dhanush’s latest offering Asuran, based on popular Tamil novel Vekkai, has approximately grossed around Rs 16 crore in Tamil Nadu in its opening weekend, according to trade sources.

Directed by Vetrimaaran, Asuran is the blood-soaked revenge story of a father, a farmer, who avenges the ruthless murder of his elder son. The film featured Dhanush in dual roles, playing his character over two generations. Despite being a violent film with a lot of bloodshed, the film managed to impress at the ticket window with good opening, revealed trade sources.

“Asuran has done exceptionally well for a violent film. The trade feared the film might not work at the box-office but the opening has proved everyone wrong. It has grossed around Rs 16 crore in the opening weekend,” trade analyst Trinath said.

Asuran marked the Tamil debut of Malayalam actor Manju Warrier, who played Dhanush’s wife in the film. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the film has music by GV Prakash Kumar and was predominantly shot in the interiors of Tamil Nadu.

Currently shooting for a yet-untitled project in London, Dhanush has joined hands with Karthik Subbaraj for the first time. Tipped to be a gangster thriller with action elements, the film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George and Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo in key roles.

Dhanush has two more projects in his kitty apart from a Bollywood flick with Aanand L Rai. He is currently shooting for his upcoming project Pataas with director Durai Senthil Kumar. The film also features him in dual roles and co-stars Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles.

Dhanush also has a film with director Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame. If everything goes as planned, he will begin shooting for this project from November or December. Dhanush will also join hands with Ranjhanaa fame Anand L Rai for a project next year. There are rumours that a sequel to Ranjhanaa is in the offing.

