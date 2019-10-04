e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Asuran movie review: Dhanush starrer is a riveting tale of revenge and redemption

Asuran movie review: Based on the best-selling novel Vekkai by Poomani, this film is easily one of the best works of Vetrimaaran. All the performances, including those by Dhanush and Manju Warrier, are top-notch.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:43 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Asuran movie review: The film stars Dhanush in a dual role.
Asuran movie review: The film stars Dhanush in a dual role.(Twitter)
         

Film: Asuran
Director: Vetrimaaran
Cast: Dhanush, Manju Warrier, Teejay Arunasalam, Ken Karunas, Pasupathy and Naren

In their fourth collaboration, Dhanush and Vetrimaaran whip up a riveting, blood-soaked tale of revenge and redemption in Asuran, based on the best-selling novel Vekkai by Poomani. Set against a rural backdrop, spanning two generations and at a time when the social class divide was at its peak, this story of two warring families and the cost they pay for their actions couldn’t have been made more effectively.

No other filmmaker could have handled this story of uprising as realistically as Vetrimaaran, and it rates as one of his best works so far.

 Watch Asuran trailer here:

Asuran is the story of Siva Saamy (played by Dhanush), a father, who has left his violent past behind, and is now living a quiet life with his three children and wife. He’s content doing farming in his small patch of land and has no major expectations from life apart from getting his eldest son (Teejay as Velmurugan) married. Velmurugan is a hot-headed youngster and when he crosses paths with a powerful upper class family from the neighbouring village, things take an ugly turn and Siva Saamy and his family have to pay the price.

In order to save his family, Siva Saamy is forced to turn violent and walk down the same path he chose to leave many years ago for the sake of his family.

 

View this post on Instagram

#Asuran shoot starts from today.

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) on

Asuran, which has revenge as its core theme, is a film that also touches upon themes like class divide, caste and power politics. It also talks about how land is a symbol of identity for many people and most don’t even mind sacrificing their lives for the sake of it. The film may not be groundbreaking as, say, Vada Chennai, but it still has moments that make up for some lull in the writing, especially in the second half when a flashback takes away the joy of the riveting first half.

Also read: After Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim’s grand debut, mom Amrita reveals their embarrassing secret: ‘Extremely messy and untidy’

 

View this post on Instagram

#Asuran FIRST LOOK

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) on

The flashback portion which introduces us to Siva Saamy’s first tryst with violence is the weakest portion of the film which is otherwise elevated by terrific performances.

The film marks the debut of Teejay, Ken Karunas and Manju Warrier. All three of them are unbelievably good in their respective roles but it is Ken who steals the show with a flawless performance. In the first half, Dhanush almost sidelines himself and lets Teejay and Ken take all the spotlight and delivers a subdued performance. The film features Dhanush in dual roles, playing a man in late 40s and as a fearless youngster in his 20s. As the older character, Dhanush is immensely likable and proves his versatility once again in a role nobody else could’ve played so effectively.

Manju Warrier as Dhanush’s wife makes a solid impact and she’s a treat to watch in the emotional scenes.

Asuran is the most violent film to have come out of the collaboration of Dhanush and Vetrimaaran. It’s definitely not a film for the faint-hearted. The film’s haunting score by GV Prakash Kumar and the visuals by Velraj make it even more violent and the experience will hit you like a ton of bricks. Asuran could’ve been a lot better if only Vetrimaaran took care of the second half, especially with the way he handled the flashback portion.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 13:30 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Oct 04, 2019 17:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Regional Movies