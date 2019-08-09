Being yourself on screen is the most challenging: Sayali Sanjeev

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:03 IST

Actor Sayali Sanjeev is thrilled at the feedback she has been receiving for her first Marathi web series, U Turn. The show talks about a young couple, who is in the process of getting a divorce. It was the family-oriented script and clean subject that made Sayali take up the show.

The Kahe Diya Pardes (2016) actor says, “I was in two minds about entering into the world of web series. However, U Turn seemed like a great start. It is something, I could recommend to any age group.”

Actors Omprakash Shinde and Sayali Sanjeev in a still from Marathi web series UTurn

Sayali plays Mukta, a young, independent woman married to Aditya (Omprakash Shinde). She reveals that she is 99% like her on-screen character. “Mukta and I have a lot of common threads. This made it easier for me to understand her. As an actor, I have to be convinced of who I am playing. I cannot do a role if I don’t understand her. I am disciplined, slightly compulsive, and highly critical, just like Mukta,” she says.

Sayali has known Omprakash for three years, and she states that their off-screen chemistry is exactly the same as their on-screen pairing. “We have a Tom and Jerry like equation in real life. So, playing Mukta and Aditya came easily to us, as they share the same equation as well. Off screen, Om and I cannot speak to each other normally. We fight, argue and act weirdly, exactly like in the show,” says Sayali with a laugh.

Sayali shares that she is 99 per cent like her on screen character, Mukta

She quickly adds that though they were almost playing themselves in the show, it was one of the most challenging parts. “It is very difficult to be yourself while acting. You have to control your emotions, because there is no limitation,” she says.

She is being praised for her accurate portrayal of a ‘wife’ on screen, even though she is unmarried in real life. “I always go by the script and character sketch. And, what worked for me here is that I am an extrovert and extremely particular about things,” she concludes.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 21:00 IST