Bharat Ane Nenu director Koratala Siva reacts to Sri Reddy’s leaks about him

After accusing Abhiram Daggubati, Suresh Babu’s son, of sexually exploiting her, Telugu actor Sri Reddy had reportedly leaked private messages with four directors including Kona Venkat and Bharat Ane Nenu director Koratala Siva.

The screenshots of the conversation are not verified, but had gone viral on social media in no time. Now, the veteran director has responded to her allegations.

It may be recalled that the chat has Siva talking about how all he did was “chat some romance” and “if that’s the problem, we can stop that also”.

Initially, the director did not comment on Sri Reddy’s allegations as he was promoting his film Bharat Ane Nenu starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The director has released a video statement on April 17 in which he says, “Last week certain screenshots have surfaced on social media in my name. I have been quite busy with my film Bharat Ane Nenu’s promotion. I only kept in touch with news sporadically. When I did want to come forward and clarify, my well wishers told me that this was just gossip that would be die down soon, however, after seeing the discussion on media and social media, I wanted to make a clarification.”

He said, “Personally, I am a man, who is dead against the casting couch. I don’t allow it to happen with the people who are with me. I am very serious about it and I just want to make it clear. I have done four movies and I have worked with many actors and technicians. Every film of mine will have huge cast and crew and they know how I treat them. We are all human beings and I treat everyone with lot of respect.”

Sri Reddy’s protest, which began with her stripping in front of the Telugu film Chamber of Commerce has now become a blame game where the Telugu actor has made some serious allegations against people in the industry. However, with no proof and absence of support from other lead actors, the allegations sound unconvincing. Sri Reddy’s decision to not file a formal complaint at the police station has only raised suspicion about her intentions.

