Bhushan to make his Bollywood debut opposite Raima Sen

Bhushan Pradhan is set to make his Bollywood debut with Simi Joseph’s untitled project, starring Raima Sen, Atul Kulkarni, Prathamesh Parab and Tejashri Pradhan. The Coffee Ani Barach Kahi (2015) actor shares, “Yes, I am doing a Hindi film. This is my debut in the industry. We have completed the first schedule in Delhi and the second will begin in a couple of months.”

Bhushan will be sharing screen space with Raima and admits that the two gelled well on the sets and are good friends now. “We had a 20-25 day schedule and we hit it off. She is a great actor and a very good human being.”

The Aamhi Doghi actor can’t divulge much about his role right now, however, he adds that the film is about human trafficking and has a social message. “It is not a out-and-out entertaining film. It has a strong social message and it is something different from what I have done so far.”

This year, Bhushan has another release, Tu Tithe Asave, which stars Pallavi Patil. Directed by Santosh Gaikwad, the film highlights the dream and aspirations of a singer. “It is a feel good story of a young man who sidelines his talent and passion to take my financial responsibilities. However, his wife/partner encourages him to pursue his passion. And, that’s what the film is about — your partner dreaming it big for you and supporting you to achieve it.”

The actor has also completed the first schedule of another Marathi film with Gauri Nalawade. “This is my first onscreen pairing with Gauri and we have shot the first schedule in Bhor. We will continue with the second in November.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 19:48 IST