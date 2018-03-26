Bucket List teaser: Madhuri Dixit plays the ‘perfect woman’ in her Marathi debut. Watch video

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit has unveiled the first teaser of her Marathi debut, Bucket List. Madhuri will also produce another upcoming Marathi film, 15 August, soon.

The 42-second video shows Madhuri introducing us to her character and the film’s backdrop. Madhura Sane has spent her life as the perfect wife, mother and homemaker and now announces that she needs to leave it all and fulfil her own ‘bucket list’. Sharing the video, Madhuri wrote, “Hey guys here is the teaser of my first Marathi film @bucketlist_film @tejasprabhavijaydeoskar @darmotionpictures @bluemustangcreations @darkhorsecinemas.”

The film is touted to be a light movie that deals with the self realisation of Madhuri’s character. Talking about the film, Madhuri had earlier said: “It is a story of every household yet it has a silver lining. It not only gives you hope and inspiration but also encourages you to live life in the true sense.”

Madhuri Dixit on sets of Bucket List.

Bucket List is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and scheduled for a summer 2018 release.

Madhuri was last seen onscreen in Gulaab Gang along with Juhi Chawla and in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Dedh Ishqiya with Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi in 2014. She is likely to work with Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor in Total Dhamaal.

Bucket List has been produced by DAR Motion Pictures, Dark Horse Cinemas and Blue Mustang Creations.

