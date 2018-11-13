Children’s day: Jizah brings out the kid in me, says Adinath Kothare

This year, actor Adinath Kothare welcomed his first born, Jizah into his life. The Take Care Good Night actor admits that with his daughter coming into his life, every day is Children’s Day for him. “To be very honest, every day is Children’s Day for me since Jizah has come into our lives. I don’t consider myself a to be grown up anyway, and now she has managed to make me every more childish,” says Adinath.

The actor adds that communicating with a 10-month old is fun and her responses just add to it. It gives him a sense of achievement. “I literally become a child when I am communicating with her. It is an exhilarating feeling when she responds or understands what I say. Similarly, it is great to understand what she is trying to communicate with me. It is a beautiful experience and process, which I am enjoying.”

Adinath shares that everyday there is something new to unravel and explore with his daughter. She, too, in turn, has been learning a few tricks from him. “Jizah plays this amazing game, where she likes to bring people together. She holds one hand each of people around her and joins them. It is such a simple game but extremely touching and heartwarming. I am sure she is going to continue bringing people together as she grows up.”

The young father has been able to back and relive his childhood through his daughter. He adds that she has reminded him the pleasures and joys of simple things in life. “It is amazing how children take you back to the basics of life. She has taught me to enjoy the smaller things in life which we have forgotten to.”

So, has she taken after him or wife/actor Urmila? “Well, there are mixed opinions on that. Her smile and dimples are like Urmila’s. Her eyes are supposedly are like mine. Also, as of now, her mother is everything for her. I make futile efforts to gain her attention (laughs). Jokes apart, I am looking forward to when she becomes daddy’s little girl.”

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 17:58 IST