Chiranjeevi takes the BeTheRealMan challenge, nominates Rajinikanth, KTR

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 15:20 IST

Actor Chiranjeevi successfully completed the challenge given to him by actor Jr NTR to upload a video of himself doing household chores. In the video he shared on Twitter, he’s seen vacuum cleaning the living room and making ‘pesarattu’ like a professional for his mother.

“Here it is Bheem Tarak. And I now nominate KTR and my friend Rajinikanth. #BeTheRealMan challenge,” Chiranjeevi tweeted. Chiranjeevi’s ‘pesarattu’ making skills has already won the internet. In the video, his ability to flip the ‘pesarattu’ has become the talking point ever since he shared the video.

The BeTheRealMan challenge which was started by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now gone viral. Jr NTR had also nominated actors Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and filmmaker Koratala Siva to take up the challenge.

On Monday, SS Rajamouli posted a video of himself helping his wife in household chores. He nominated Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the stars of his upcoming project RRR, apart from his Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda, filmmaker Sukumar and composer MM Keeravani.

On the career front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva. The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design. Trisha was signed as the leading lady. However, she recently opted out of the project due to creative differences. The makers are yet to find her replacement; however, reliable sources have confirmed that Kajal Aggarwal has been brought on board.

Chiranjeevi will also star in the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer soon. Sujeeth of Saaho fame has been roped in to direct the project which will take off later this year.

