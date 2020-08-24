Dhanush’s adorable picture with sons Linga and Yatra goes viral, see pic

regional-movies

Actor Dhanush’s latest picture with his sons Yatra and Linga has gone viral on social media. The picture has over 5 lakh likes and 6400 comments on Instagram.

Captioning the picture, Dhanush wrote: “When your first born wears your t-shirt and argues it’s his.” Aditi Rao Hydari was one among the many who commented. She wrote: “I hope they are harassing you nicely.”

Dhanush is married to Aishwarya, younger daughter of actor Rajinikanth. The couple tied the knot in 2004 and their two sons Yatra and Linga were born in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

On the career front, Dhanush has nearly half a dozen projects in his kitty. Last seen on screen in Tamil action-comedy Pataas; he currently awaits the release of his upcoming film Jagame Thandiram, which has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Karthik’s film sees Dhanush play a gangster. Recently, pictures of Dhanush with a handlebar mustache from the sets of the film went viral on social media. It is rumoured that Dhanush will be seen in this look in the flashback portion of the movie.

The project, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

Meanwhile, Dhanush also awaits the release of Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. Recently, reports emerged that Karnan is based on a caste riot that took place in Kodiyankulam in 1991. Talking about the project, the director was quoted in a report by Cinema Express: “Dhanush gave me the chance to work with him after watching Pariyerum Perumal. Just like my first film, this one will also address an important issue.”

Dhanush also has a film each with filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Ramkumar. He also has a Hindi project with Raanjhanaa filmmaker Aanand L Rai in the offing.

