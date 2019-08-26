Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota to finally release on September 6

regional-movies

Dhanush’s much delayed Enai Noki Paayum Thota, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, will finally release on September 6, its makers have announced. The film, which couldn’t be release for close to three years, features Dhanush in the role of a college student who falls in love with an actor, played by Megha Akash.

Sharing the news about the film’s release along with a new trailer, Gautham Menon tweeted: “With due respect and thanks to everybody involved with this film, the investors, people who have stood by the film and me, to those who have invested across my other films, to everybody who’s been of some form of support or the other to me.”

Amidst rumours that the film has been embroiled in a financial mess, there were also reports that Gautham and Dhanush fell out, causing the delay in the release.

Not long ago, in a press interaction, Dhanush clarified the delay in the film’s release is not in his hands. “I’ve shot for the film whenever Gautham sir has asked me to come. It’s not my fault the film hasn’t released yet. It’s not in my hands. As an actor, I’ve completed my duty. I don’t know exactly what’s causing the film’s delay but I hope it releases soon.”

Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which also stars Sasikumar and Sunainaa in crucial roles, marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Gautham Menon.

Tipped to be a campus-based action drama, the film has music by Darbuka Siva whose identity was kept a secret for a long time. The makers promoted him as MR X to create curiosity amongst fans. The idea paid off as the songs were extremely well received.

Initially, there were rumours that AR Rahman was the composer of the album after the phenomenal response to the first single of the album. For months, the makers dodged every speculation and maintained secrecy about the composer’s name.

