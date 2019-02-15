Dhanush starrer Enai Noki Payyum Thota back on track, producer promises release date soon

Tamil star Dhanush and filmmaker Gautham Menon have joined hands for upcoming Tamil action-thriller Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT). This is the first time that the duo has come together for a film. After facing several setbacks in past two years, the shoot of Enai Noki paayum Thota has finally been completed.

The last schedule featuring Sasikumar in a crucial role was shot in Mumbai.

After months of no update on the project, producer Madan took to Twitter earlier this week to inform everyone that the film has been sent for censorship. He wrote: “ENPT. All set for censor. Should be in a day or two. Will definitely be worth the wait. Thanking everyone for your patience.”

Talking about the film’s delay, Dhanush had earlier said, “I’ve shot for the film whenever Gautham sir has asked me to come. It’s not my fault the film hasn’t released yet. It’s not in my hands. As an actor, I’ve completed my duty. I don’t know exactly what’s causing the film’s delay but I hope it releases soon.”

Tipped to be a campus-based thriller, the film marks the debut of Megha Akash. Megha already has four films in he pipeline, including Rajinikanth’s Petta.

The industry grapevine is that one of the reasons for the delay in the film’s release has been Dhanush’s lack of interest in the project after Madan failed to clear his pending payment which he owes for Kodi. The film, which is most likely to release this summer, has music by Darbuka Siva.

