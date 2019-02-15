AR Murugadoss to pen Tamil dialogues for Avengers Endgame

The Tamil version of Avengers Endgame will have a special treat for fans - filmmaker AR Murugadoss will write the dialogues for the film that will also release in Telugu, Hindi and English. The much awaited Hollywood film will hit theatres on April 26.

Announcing the development, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Ghajini and #Holiday director AR Murugadoss to pen *dialogue* of Marvel’s much-awaited #Avengers: #Endgame in *Tamil*... #AvengersEndgame releases in India on 26 April in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu.” Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The makers have not finalised writers for Telugu and Hindi versions of the fourth Avengers movie. The regional versions are of importance to the producers as they reportedly attract more footfall than the original English one in the Indian market.

Endgame is the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will conclude this phase of the MCU, and is rumoured to be the last time Downey Jr and Evans will play Iron Man and Captain America respectively.

Famous for his action flicks in Tamil and Telugu film industry, Murugadoss often remakes his own hits in Hindi. Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini is one such example that also brought awards for the filmmaker. He also remade Thuppakki (2012), with Akshay Kumar as Holiday in 2014. The 44-year-old director won the Filmfare Award for Best Director for his 2014 film, Kaththi.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 12:07 IST