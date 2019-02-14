Avengers: Endgame theory explains why Doctor Strange sacrificed himself to save Iron Man

A new Avengers: Endgame theory explains possible reasons why Doctor Strange allowed Thanos to ‘kill’ half the universe’s population by letting him have the Time Stone.

Towards the end of Infinity War, Doctor Strange says, ‘we’re in the endgame’ now, prompting millions of Marvel fans around the world to wonder what those words mean. He says he has seen 14 million possible outcomes to the fight against Thanos, and there exists only one route which leads to a victory for the Avengers.

The theory, posted on Reddit, suggests that Strange saw the future and realised that the surviving Avengers would be enough to reverse the effects of the Decimation. This theory rests on the presumption that the snap was a one-time event, and Thanos’ mutilation of Eitri’s hands ensured that the Infinity Gauntlet cannot be replicated. And the one he used has been damaged post the snap.

“Together,” the theory says, “these facts mean that if the Decimation can be reversed, Thanos will be well and truly thwarted.”

There has been continued speculation that the plot of Endgame will involve time travel, with the surviving Avengers putting up a final stand. It has also been rumoured that the snap split the Marvel Cinematic Universe into two timelines, with both living under the belief that they’ve lost half their population.

Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Benedict Cumberbatch and others. The film is set for an April release.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 18:59 IST