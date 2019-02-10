Avengers Endgame theory knows why Hawkeye looks terrified in latest trailer, predicts return of old villain

At one-minute long, the latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame might have been short in length, but it wasn’t short on detail. After spotting what could be edited out characters and figuring out the locations for secret meeting and such, Marvel fans have theories about why Hawkeye has a terrified look on his face.

A new theory, posted on Reddit, suggests that the reason behind Hawkeye’s expression (and the red light illuminating his face) is none other than Ultron, the main villain and titular character of the second Avengers movie.

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tony Stark and Bruce Banner created Ultron - a Frankenstein’s monster of sorts - by transmitting the consciousness of Loki’s scepter into a physical body.

The theorist gives the example of Red Skull, the main villain in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, who made a surprise appearance in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos and Gamora go to the planet Vormir. The theory goes on to say that the shot possibly comes from a scene in which Hawkeye is in his Ronin avatar. A previous trailer showed him in full costume as Ronin, possibly in a Japanese street.

It is speculated that the Decimation will bring him back from a self-imposed exile, probably because his family - who we met in Age of Ultron - was reduced to dust along with half the universe’s population.

Also read: Marvel duped us. New theory says Avengers Infinity War trailer was actually Avengers Endgame trailer

Age of Ultron was directed by Joss Whedon, who also helmed the first Avengers movie. Whedon went on to express his conflicted emotions about the film, which he was proud of, but felt was compromised by Marvel’s demands. He refused to return for Infinity War, and departed the MCU altogether, switching over to fill in for director Zack Snyder on DC’s Justice League.

Directed by Joe & Anthony Russo, Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner, among others. The film is set for an April release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 18:32 IST