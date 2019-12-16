e-paper
Did Samantha Akkineni say no to Hindi remake of U-Turn?

Tamil and Telugu star Samantha Akkineni has reportedly said no to reprising her role in the Hindi remake of U-Turn.

Dec 16, 2019
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Samantha Akkineni is not entering Bollywood anytime soon.
         

Actor Samantha Akkineni has reportedly turned down an offer to make her Bollywood debut. It is said that she has turned down an offer to star in the Hindi remake of her own film U-Turn, which released in Tamil and Telugu last year.

Originally made in Kannada and starring Shraddha Srinath in the lead role, U-Turn was remade in Tamil and Telugu with Samantha, who was seen playing a rookie journalist who uncovers the mystery behind the deaths of motorists on a flyover.

The makers of the Hindi version of the film approached Samantha to play the lead, but she is said to have declined the offer. Apparently, Taapsee Pannu has now been offered the role.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen next in the Telugu remake of 96, stepping into Trisha Krishnan’s shoes. The film, directed by Prem Kumar, stars Sharwanand in Vijay Sethupathi’s role.

She was last seen on screen in the Telugu comedy, Oh Baby, which was directed by BV Nandini Reddy. The film is the story of a 70-year-old woman Baby (played by veteran actor Lakshmi) who wakes up one day to find herself in the body of a 24-year-old Swati (played by Samantha).

The film, which also starred Naga Shaurya, Rao Ramesh and Rajendra Prasad in crucial roles, marked the second-time collaboration of Samantha and Nandini after Jabardasth. Upon the completion of the project, Samantha thanked her director for giving her a special film.

This year, Samantha was also seen in critically-acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Ramya Krishnan and Fahadh Faasil. Next year, she will begin working on the second season of The Family Man, the web series from Amazon Prime. The show also features Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in key roles.

