First look poster of Sudeep's upcoming Kannada film Phantom unveiled

First look poster of Sudeep’s upcoming Kannada film Phantom unveiled

Sudeep has shared his new look from his upcoming Kannada film Phantom. It shows him sitting on a peculiar throne.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 10, 2020 19:17 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Kichcha Sudeep on Monday took to Twitter to introduce his character from upcoming Kannada film Phantom with a special poster. The Dabangg 3 actor revealed that he plays a character called Vikranth Rona in Phantom.

Phantom happens to be the first mainstream Kannada film to resume shooting from July 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent report on Cinema Express, producer Manjunath Gowda opened up about going back to sets amid the pandemic. “The decision was taken by the production house in consultation with the actor and director after the government granted us permission to start film shoots. A limited crew, including me, Sudeep, director Anup Bhandari, and a few others, will be in institutional quarantine for seven days, before we start the shoot,” producer Manjunath Gowda was quoted in the report.

He said that the entire team will follow rules laid down by the government while shooting. “We will have a doctor and two nurses on the sets. We are also working out how we can have only the required staff on the floor on a particular day. People who manage the lighting, makeup and other small works and even assistants will be sent back after they are done with their job. For safety purposes, we are taking staffers who are willing to stay and need not travel often,” he said.

Sudeep be seen with six-pack abs in the film. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his current avatar. He shared a few pictures of his current physique and it left his fans in awe of his dedication.

Talking more about Sudeep’s obsession with fitness, director Anup Bhandari had said: “During our first schedule, Sudeep made sure that I joined him at the gym after pack-up. This has been a blessing in disguise to me. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have made any effort to get fit.”

