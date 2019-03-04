Guneet Monga to co-produce Suriya 38 on the life of GR Gopinath

Producer and Oscar-winner Guneet Monga, best known for producing films such as Shaitan and Monsoon Shootout, is all set for her southern sojourn with Suriya’s upcoming Tamil film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, is currently dubbed as Suriya 38.

The film will be directed by Sudha Kongara, who rose to fame after directing R. Madhavan starrer Saala Khadoos. It’s going to be a busy 2019 for Suriya as he is likely to have three releases - Selvaraghavan’s NGK which he completed recently, KV Anand’s Kaappaan which is currently being shot and Suriya 38 which will go on floor this April.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal replaces Irrfan Khan in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic. Here’s why

In her latest interview to The Hindu, Guneet has confirmed foraying into Tamil market with Suriya 38, and also has revealed that it will be based on the life of Captain Gopinath of Air Deccan.

Suriya 38 will be produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. Over the weekend, the makers officially welcomed Guneet to be part of the project via a tweet. It is yet unclear what will Monga’s association with the project mean. A section of the industry believes the film could be simultaneously made in Tamil and Hindi, and Monga will take care of the release in Hindi.

The makers are yet to reveal complete cast and crew list. However, G.V Prakash Kumar has already been signed to compose music.

Also read: Ranbir, Alia leave for Kumbh, Brahmastra’s first reveal out today

Prakash had recently revealed that he has already completed composing songs for the film, which will be simultaneously shot and released in Telugu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 17:03 IST