Home / Regional Movies / Happy birthday Suriya: Five times the actor stunned us with his performance

Happy birthday Suriya: Five times the actor stunned us with his performance

On this occasion of his 45th birthday, we take a look at five of his most stunning performances.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 23, 2020 07:04 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Suriya has been working in the Tamil film industry for 20 years.
Suriya has been working in the Tamil film industry for 20 years.
         

Tamil actor Suriya, best known for films such as Pithamagan, Aayutha Ezhuthu and Singam, is one of the finest actors of the industry. On this occasion of his 45th birthday, we take a look at five of his most stunning performances from his over two decade long career to understand what sets him apart from his contemporaries.

Kaakha Kaakha

 

The film marked Suriya’s maiden collaboration with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say Kaaka Kaakha, one of Suriya’s best action roles, redefined the portrayal of police in mainstream cinema. Playing a suave IPS officer with a crew cut and ripped body, the film saw Suriya deliver a very realistic performance as young police officer Anbuselvan.

Ghajini

AR Murugadoss’s Ghajini, loosely based on Christopher Nolan’s Memento, was one of the biggest blockbusters in Suriya’s career. Playing a character suffering from short term memory loss, Suriya sets out to avenge the death of his girlfriend in this action drama. Suriya spent months in the gym to build his body for his role in the film which was a bigger hit in Telugu as well.

 

Vaaranam Aayiram

In his second collaboration with Gautham Menon, Suriya played dual roles as father and son in this moving coming of age drama of a young man whose life undergoes a transition after heartbreak. Inspired by Menon’s own relationship with his father, the film featured a heartwarming father-son relationship sub-plot featuring Suriya. If you’re a sucker for romance, then you’ve got to fall in love with the scenes between Suriya and Sameera Reddy.

 

Rakht Charitra 2

In what could be described as the most underrated performance in Suriya’s career, his role as Suri in Ram Gopal Varma’s Rakht Charitra needs to be discussed more often and not just on special occasions. Inspired from the events that took place in the life of former gangster turned politician Paritala Ravi; Suriya teamed up with RGV for the first time and the result was unbelievably good. One could literally feel Suri’s vengeance through Suriya’s eyes and such was the impact of the role.

 

24

Here’s another Suriya starrer that deserved more love than what it received. A truly path breaking attempt, the film, a time-travel thriller, saw Suriya in triple roles and nailing each one with grace. As the antagonist Athreya, Suriya was unapologetically menacing and his performance was worth every buck spent on the film.

 

Other notable performances include films such as Maattrraan, Singam, Pithamagan and Nandha.

