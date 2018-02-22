I am giving myself time this year: Chirag Patil

Actor Chirag Patil will be seen playing Tejashri Pradhan’s boss in his first release of 2018, Asehi Ekada Vhave. In 2017, Chirag was shooting for as close to 15 hours a day last year. So, this year, as he awaits the release of the films he shot for, and he will be taking this year slow and easy. “My first film for this year will release in April after which there are three more Marathi films in line — Nidraay, Dil Dosti Deewangi, and an untitled film. I shot for two films in a day, neglected my health and was away from family too. So, this year, I have decided to balance it out,” says Chirag, who recently returned from a travel trip to Dubai and will be visiting Mahableshwar next week.

His film Nidraay has been sent to festivals across and has also been nominated for awards. “Last year, I shot for four films simultaneously, so this year I am being choosy. It is going to be about working out and self indulgence too, apart from family time.”

His first fame came in from his television show Yek Number and he admits that television got him a lot of recognition. “Having said that, today the working hours and conditions are different. I am not looking down upon it, but it will be difficult for me to take up television now.”

Awaiting his films’ releases, he adds, “I am hoping every film gets good release dates and visibility. Today, we have so many good films being made in Marathi. However, clashing at the box office makes us lose out. I think, the A-listers should sit down once a month and tally their release dates. This way we will be able to have a win-win situation. Also, it will encourage new producers to come in and trust the business.”