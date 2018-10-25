I am nothing like Ghanekar, physically or mentally: Subodh Bhave

Trust Subodh Bhave to surprise you with everything he takes up. From portraying Balgandharva in the 2011 film, Bal Gandharva, to playing Lokmanya Tilak in Lokmanya Ek Yugpurush (2015), this actor has taken up varied roles in his 18-year-old career. However, this time, he has surprised himself. The Savita Damodar Paranjape actor will be seen playing Dr Kashinath Ghanekar in a biopic directed by debutant Abhijeet Deshpande, titled Ani... Dr Kashinath Ghanekar.

Excerpts:

You were not keen on doing this biopic. Tell us about what made you change your mind

To be very honest, when Nikhil Sane and Sunil Phadtare called me and said that there is another biopic. I was least interested, I straightaway said no. I was like, ‘I don’t want to go through the entire process that goes into making a biopic’. They insisted that I just meet Abhijeet and hear him out. And, when I heard the narration, I was completely sold.

Abhijeet is a debutant director. How was the experience of working with him?

For me, new or old doesn’t matter. It is the passion and dedication that makes the difference. His narration was so strong and that’s what intrigued me. With my experience, I could share with him inputs. Beyond that, there was nothing much that I could offer. He has been planning this film for five years now. His vision is so strong and hence, it was important for me to respect him and fit in his vision.

There was no live reference for you to play Ghanekar. How did you prepare?

I would definitely give credit to Abhijeet for this. I believe, when you haven’t met a person, it gets easy for you. Because then you are not stuck in a mould or preconceived notion. Ghanekar was one such individual, who some have seen and some haven’t. His films are available today but none of his plays are recorded. I first started by watching his films, but I couldn’t go past 15 minutes. That is because, I realised that I am approaching the role in a wrong way. Every artiste has his or her own different way of working on a character. I cannot imitate. If you enact someone, I will adapt it and then perform. So, I started reading his books. But Abhijeet asked me not to and then from that day, I have been following his instructions.

What was more difficult about playing this character, being Ghanekar physically or mentally?

I am unlike Ghanekar, physically or mentally. He was completely opposite to me, my nature, behaviour and in work ethics. Physically, I could never look like him, because he was fairer, shorter and way thinner than me. Still we managed to get some part of that right. I lost 12 kg for the role and used lens. Mentally, I really struggled, as Subodh Bhave, I could not relate to anything he did. He would get energy when his plays were housefull, but for me, when my play is housefull, I get upset (laughs). It is not about him being right or wrong. It was just that I could not agree to him as a person. Thankfully, I managed to separate Subodh from him and played my part. But it was challenging. I had to erase all my work ethics, principles and discipline and adapt a new lifestyle. I still feel I haven’t done a good job. I am nervous.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 16:49 IST