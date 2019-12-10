I have to enjoy the process: Suyog Gorhe

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 19:35 IST

As an actor, Suyog Gorhe has a checklist. And to his delight, three of his wishes from that list were ticked while shooting for his forthcoming film. From riding a superbike and driving a sports car and experiencing being shot in the leg, he did it all. “I play a filthy rich kid who goes to extreme levels to do anything in Senior Citizen. So, apart from riding and driving expensive cars, I also experienced how bullet firing sequences are shot. And, I lip sync to a song where Sonu Nigam has lent his voice. It has been the best experience,” says the Girlfriend actor.

This is also his first film working with director-actor Ajay Phansekar and Suyog is all praise for him. “He comes from the old school of process and treatment. It was surprising and encouraging to have him cast me in a negative role. He envisioned me in a character that not only has grey shades but is an extremist. As an actor, I have to enjoy the process and hence such roles are challenging.”

Suyog shares screen space with veteran actor Mohan Joshi in the film. He was skeptical of it as the script has him punch and be rough with the senior actor. “I was so nervous, I did not know how to go about it. Luckily, Mohan sir, is accommodating and helpful as a co-star. He made me feel so comfortable and the scene was done smoothly.”