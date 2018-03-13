I’m not a natural at comedy: Neha Pendse

Actor Neha Pendse believes that one needs to be blessed if they want to be a natural comedian. The actor, who played one of the lead roles in the comedy TV show, May I Come In Madam?, says that she never knew she had a comic streak in her. “Honestly, I had no idea I could do comedy,” she says, adding, “I am not a natural at comedy. I put in a lot of hard work in making it look effortless on screen. When I got the opportunity, I wasn’t sure about what was expected of me. But I worked hard and achieved it. I enjoy exploring new avenues and this was a new genre that just clicked. I look up to a lot of comedians, and while working with some, I realised that they are truly blessed and talented. For me, it is purely my hard work and perseverance.”

For someone who says she’s not a natural at comedy, Neha is getting her fair share of comic roles. The Natsamrat (2016) actor will next be seen in a police comedy TV show that also stars Johny Lever and Kiku Sharda. “It is a sitcom and we are trying to use elements that are similar to those in my previous show — not in terms of the character, but in terms of the situations,” says Neha.

The actor is also reportedly going to co-host Kapil Sharma’s comeback show on television. However, Neha is staying mum about the show. “I can’t say much right now. Talks are on and I hope all goes well. It’s exciting that I will share the stage same with him. I am looking forward to it, though I don’t know in what capacity I will be a part of the show,” she says.

Neha is someone who enjoys her “me time”, and recently took a break for a few months to learn pole dancing. She says, “I enjoy it when I am not working. I am not someone who misses work. Having said that, I truly enjoy life and don’t get bogged down with work. Now, if I do a Marathi film, my role has to be a meaty one. I don’t mind waiting for something like that. I want to do projects that excite me.”