It is a joy to learn from Virajas: Mrinal Kulkarni

Every parent enjoys the success of their child and this joy takes to a completely new level when you can participate in their success. Actor-director Mrinal Kulkarni is going through one such phase, where she is experiencing the joy and happiness of her son Virajas’ success and work. For the very first time, the mother-son duo has come together for the film Ti & Ti, starring Pushkar Jog and Sonalee Kulkarni. The film is being directed by Mrinal and the script and screenplay has been written Virajas.

Mrinal shares that she has always been interested in working behind the camera and so she started directing after acting for 22 years. “On the other hand, Virajas started directing plays and acting immediately after completing his film education. And, it is surprising and satisfying that he knows so much more than me. He teaches me a lot and it is a pure joy to learn from him,” says the proud mother.

Actor-director Mrinal Kulkarni with actors Pushkar Jog and Sonalee Kulkarni and son Virajas Kulkarni on the sets of Ti & Ti

The actor-director adds that it is her dream to write a script for her son, and direct it too. “There is a secret competition between us on who will write the first script for each other and who will direct whom first. It has been pretty easy to work with him. He knows the rules and workings on a set, and it was actual fun to be with him on one,” she says. She adds that Virajas was like the mediator between her and the team. “He is more meticulous and I am more spontaneous. I like extempore while he is more plan-driven. So, we brought about a nice balance and worked as a good combination.”

So, would they discuss work at home? “Not really, but we would definitely discuss the day’s happenings. My husband would enjoy the most and would be thrilled to hear two versions of the same story.”