Jana Gana Mana will be made as a pan-India project, says Puri Jagannadh

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 16:40 IST

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh on Tuesday said that his film Jana Gana Mana, announced a few years ago with Mahesh Babu and later dropped, will soon be made as a pan-India project. However, Puri hasn’t revealed if he will still make it with Mahesh Babu.

In a statement, Puri said: “Jana Gana Mana is my dream project. I will surely make it as a pan-India film.” Jana Gana Mana didn’t take off a few years ago because Puri and Mahesh Babu had a nasty fallout. However, it’s yet to be confirmed if Puri is making the project with some other actor.

Puri Jagannadh is currently busy with his upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual film Fighter, with Vijay Deverakonda. The film also stars Ananya Panday. In Fighter, Vijay plays a fighter with a stutter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi.

“The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had said. Vijay is expected to sport six-pack abs for this project, which is eyeing a 2020 release.

