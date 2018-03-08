Jitendra Joshi appreciated my work: Bhushan Pradhan

When Bhushan Pradhan accepted his role in Pratima Joshi’s Aamhi Doghi, he was confident that the film would do well. However, he wasn’t expecting people within the industry to take note of his character, Ram. Considering the film is women-centric and revolves around the lives of Savi and Ammi, played by Priya Bapat and Mukta Barve, respectively, Bhushan is overwhelmed that his part was equally appreciated. “I did not expect this,” he says, adding, “I wasn’t sure of how the audience would react to my character, and I wasn’t expecting industry insiders to call up and acknowledge my work. Actor Jitendra Joshi called me and spoke to me at length about my work. He is one person who is very selective with his praise. He gave me tips on how I could continue doing great work. He recalled each scene and explained what he liked about it too.”

The actor says that he couldn’t attend the Mumbai premier, but right after the show, messages started pouring in. “I wasn’t around for the cast and crew screening either, and I was deeply touched by the messages. Priya, Mukta and other members genuinely praised my work, and I have taken screenshots, which I will look at when I go through phases of self-doubt.”

Recalling another incident, Bhushan says, “I am a huge fan of late actor Rasika Joshi and had watched her in the play, White Lily and Night Rider, numerous times. Even Rasika would ask me how many times I was going to watch it. When she passed away, I asked actor Milind Phatak if he had a recording of the show, but he said, ‘I have it, but you will have to earn it’. This was many years ago and we made a deal that whenever Milind likes my film, he would share the CD. And, after he watched Aamhi Doghi, he called me and said that I could have the CD now.” The actor adds that he owes the success and positive feedback he has received to his director, Pratima, who trusted him and made sure he was more than just a good-looking actor in the film.